Tennessee starting safety inactive against No. 3 Alabama days after aggravated assault charge

Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough will be inactive as the Volunteers take on No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee.

McCollough, a four-year starter for Tennessee, was arrested Sunday on an aggravated felony assault charge.

According to the arrest warrant acquired by the Knoxville News Sentinel, McCollough was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly punching a man at a Knoxville apartment complex who had accidentally entered McCollough’s apartment.

“Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with both the University of Tennessee and Knoxville Police Department investigations into these allegations,” McCollough’s attorney Chloe Akers said, according to OutKick. “He looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter and maintains his complete innocence.”

TENNESSEE STARTING SAFETY FACES AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHARGE BEFORE GAME AGAINST NO. 3 ALABAMA

The man, who reportedly said he had been drinking with friends in the apartment complex, had entered the wrong building after receiving no answer from knocking. The man had apologized to the residents and had left after realizing that he was in the wrong apartment.

He told police that a man had pursued him and become aggressive. After apologizing again and telling the man he “didn’t have to be a (expletive) about it,” he told police that he had been punched in the face, falling down a flight of stairs and losing consciousness.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man reportedly had missing teeth and a bloody, swollen mouth, according to Knox News.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREVIEW: TOP-10 SHOWDOWN IN KNOXVILLE, UNDEFEATED MATCHUPS IN BIG TEN, BIG 12

It’s a big loss to the Tennessee defense, as McCollough is tied for fourth on the roster with 23 tackles on the season. In his four years at Tennessee, McCollough has 148 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions.

The Vols will also be without senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who has been out since injuring his ankle against Akron in Week 3.

Tennessee is looking to end its 15-game losing streak to Alabama. Its last win came in 2006, a year before Nick Saban became the head coach in Tuscaloosa.