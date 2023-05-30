Tennessee woman missing from road trip to California with boyfriend after alleged fight in New Mexico

Nikki Alcaraz and boyfriend Steven Tyler Stratton set off on a cross-country road trip in her Jeep Wrangler, made it out West and reportedly got into a public fight, although police split the couple up and made no arrests.

Then, she went missing – although police say they spotted her over the weekend at a California Walmart, according to local reports.

Alcaraz, also known as Nikki Cunningham, last spoke with family via text on May 8, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was headed from Ashland City to Orange County, California in Alcaraz’s black 2013 Jeep Wrangler, authorities said. The license plate is BGL3539, and she has a bumper sticker reading “Mama Tried” or “Momma Tired.”

Due to a history of domestic violence, Alcaraz may be in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier this month in New Mexico, they allegedly got in a fight, but no one was arrested. Police posted images showing Alcaraz with a black eye and a large bruise on her arm.

She last made contact with her family on May 8 – but over Memorial Day Weekend appeared on surveillance video at a Walmart store, where she sold her cellphone at an ecoATM kiosk, according to the Nashville-based WKRN-TV.

Despite the sighting, police are still looking to locate her, prosecutors told the station.

Alcaraz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has a large tattoo across her chest, a piercing in her upper lip and dark hair.

Her ex-husband, Evan Cunningham, wrote on Facebook that there was also an unconfirmed sighting of her walking down a California highway after the Walmart appearance.

Alcaraz and Stratton had a third traveling companion whom they ditched in Texas, he wrote.

Anyone with information on Alcaraz or Stratton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Moriarty Police Department at 505-832-6060.

The case has drawn comparisons to the murder of Gabby Petito, who was killed in Wyoming during a cross-country “van life” road trip with former fiancé Brian Laundrie, just two weeks after the couple was involved in a public domestic violence incident in Utah.