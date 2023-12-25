Tennis legend Martina Navratilova rips family in viral antisemitic video: ‘Pathetic’

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova appeared to be disgusted with a video that appeared to show a girl telling a rabbi to “kill yourself” if they had a problem with “free Palestine.”

The altercation took place in Times Square in New York City. The girl in the video says she’s 11 years old and lives in Canada. The girl or the supposed family members that she was with didn’t appear to have any remorse over what she told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who took the video and posted it on X.

The clip received more than 7.3 million views since it was posted at around 10:34 a.m. ET on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Navratilova was among those who remarked on the clip.

“Pretty sad. And the mother is laughing. Pathetic,” Navratilova wrote.

Boteach provided context for the video in a post on X.

“An ‘11-year-old’ Muslim girl with her family walked over to me in Times Square and told me to kill myself because I’m a Jew. I am not making this up. You must watch this,” he wrote. “They then had their small child kick me to humiliate me [while] their daughter continued to say that I should kill myself. Identify who these people are.”

“Also, other passersby yelled at me that she’s white, and I should kill myself as a Jew. All of this happened right in the middle of New York City the night before Christmas. [Antisemitism] is becoming unbelievably dangerous and deadly in the United States and around the world. We must fight this disease.”

The latest video underscored the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and around the globe following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel, which resulted in the death of more than 1,200 people and the taking of around 240 hostages.

Israel declared war on Hamas in the aftermath of the terror attack. Thousands more have died since the war started while Israel has bristled at calls for a cease-fire. The Israeli military has said that months of fighting lie ahead in southern Gaza.

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

On Sunday, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was fighting for its “existence” amid its war with Hamas in a Christmas message.

In a post on X, Gantz said Christians in Israel and around the world share an “unbreakable bond” and a friendship “that has been a bright light in the darkness.”

“We promise to continue protecting this Holy Land that we all cherish, the religious freedom to worship freely in it, and the people that make this sacred place so special,” he wrote on X.

The message came amid a violent day in Gaza that has seen more than a dozen Israeli troops killed and dozens of Gazans also dead, according to Hamas’ health ministry.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.