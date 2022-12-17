Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match

Tennis player Barbara Gatica Avilés was suspended for three years on Thursday for fixing a match.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said that Gatica Avilés was paid to purposely lose a match in 2016, a violation which she admitted to the agency.

“The case was ruled on by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Raj Parker and the sanction means that Gatica Avilés is prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of three years, starting on 9 December 2022 until 8 December 2025,” the agency said in a statement.

The 26-year-old was also fined $5,000 for the fix.

Gatica Avilés also received a suspension in May for an anti-doping violation. According to Tennis Now, she tested positive for Boldenone, a substance that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

The Chile native is currently ranked No. 256 in the world. Her career-best WTA ranking is 158, but she has never played in a grand slam.

Gatica Avilés has made $26,598 in prize money this season, but has not participated in a tournament since late May, just before her doping suspension.

Two French players were banned for life last week after admitting to “multiple charges” of match fixing; they are not allowed to even attend any sanctioned events. They were found guilty of a combined 15 charges.