Tennis star Alexander Zverev irked over question about assault trial

German tennis star Alexander Zverev was upset over a question about his upcoming trial over allegations he assaulted a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.

On Thursday, Zverev was asked whether he planned on attending the trial in person. German media reported that the trial will start on May 31 and that he doesn’t need to make a personal appearance and can be represented by a lawyer. The trial will occur during the French Open.

“Wow, this question,” Zverev responded. “I just played four hours, forty minutes. That’s not the first question I really want to hear, to be honest. . . . I have no idea it’s in May.”

Zverev has denied the allegations.

A court in Berlin issued a penalty order in October demanding Zverev pay fines of around $493,000. But he contested the ruling, which meant the case went to trial instead.

The ATP ruled last January that Zverev would not face disciplinary action after the men’s tour launched its own investigation into domestic abuse allegations against him. The tour’s probe found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the claims.

On Tuesday, Zverev responded to speculation that he’s not in a place to serve as a leader on the ATP’s player council.

“Like who? Journalists are saying that. Some are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth,” he said.

Zverev is on to the third round after defeating Lukas Klein and Dominik Koepfer in his first two Australian Open matches. He will play American Alex Michelsen on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

