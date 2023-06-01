Tennis star Iga Swiatek says Taylor Swift helped her learn English, work through life: ‘I didn’t feel alone’

No. 1-ranked women’s tennis player Iga Swiatek is a big Taylor Swift fan, a “Swiftie,” as they are known.

Swiatek made that known after defeating Claire Liu in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, in the second round of the 2023 French Open, which came after her 22nd birthday Wednesday.

After a post-match interview, Swiatek decided to sign the camera in front of her at Roland Garros, writing, “I’m feeling 22! #Swiftie.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reporters caught on quickly and had to ask Swiatek about her fandom. It wasn’t just the music that drew Swiatek to like Swift, Swiatek said. Swift’s music also helped the Polish tennis star learn English.

“You know, when I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn’t feel alone,” Swiatek said of Swift, via ESPN. “Also, I learned English by listening to her songs. So, she was always kind of close to me.”

US OPEN CHAMPION EMMA RADUCANU SPLITS FROM 5TH COACH IN LESS THAN 2 YEARS

So, it was only natural that when Swiatek’s 22nd birthday rolled around, the popular Swift song “22” was going to be in her head.

Swiatek’s favorite of Swift’s 10 albums is “Red,” which features “22.” It also includes hit singles “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

But while everyone is clamoring to see Swift on “The Eras Tour,” Swiatek has an important stretch of her own with the French Open followed by Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, Grand Slam tournaments where she will likely be favored as she is in Paris.

So, her focus is on winning. Despite being such a big fan, Swiatek said Swift isn’t usually in her headphones before matches.

“I don’t think it will pump me up,” she said. “Maybe ‘Shake It Off’ when I’m more stressed. Today was Lenny Kravitz, and usually I’m listening to more rock. Not too hard, but the bands that are kind of mainstream, and they have a lot of energy in their songs.”

Swiatek will be rocking out on Saturday for her third-round match against China’s Xinyu Wang.