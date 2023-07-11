Tennis star Naomi Osaka welcomes first child: report

Tennis player Naomi Osaka reportedly welcomed her first child, a girl, into the world with her rapper boyfriend Cordae. Osaka announced in January she was pregnant and revealed the gender of her child in June.

The birth announcement was revealed in People magazine.

“They are doing well,” a source told the outlet.

Neither the mother nor the father have posted about the birth of their child on social media. The two have been together since 2019.

Osaka withdrew from the Australian Open in January, days before announcing her pregnancy with a photo of her sonogram and a message.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka said in a statement. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.

“Sidenote: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

While Osaka has not competed in 2023, the two-time winner of the Australian Open said she looks forward to playing in front of her child in an interview with “Today” in May.

“I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,'” Osaka, 25, told “Today” via email.

“I think that moment will be surreal, and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens,” Osaka added. “It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”

