Terrell Owens’ summer altercation leads to arrest of woman for allegedly giving false info to police officers

An incident involving NFL legend Terrell Owens and a Florida woman back in August led to an arrest last week.

Caitlin Davis was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor last week for her role in the incident with Owens in Deerfield Beach, Broward County court records show. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Davis “knowingly” gave “false information to a law enforcement officer … concerning the alleged commission of a crime.”

Davis could face jail time if she’s convicted. She’s set for court in December.

Owens filmed the incident with the woman in August after police arrived on the scene. The whole ordeal took place in his neighborhood. In the video recorded by Owens, a woman can be heard telling police officers that Owens “rolled down his window and started harassing me.”

The woman accused Owens of running a stop sign, nearly hitting her with the car, and then getting out of his car after she told him to slow down.

“I asked him to slow down, and he got out of his car and he started harassing me,” the woman in the video said to the police officers.

“You didn’t have to get out of your f—ing car,” the woman yelled at Owens. “You’re a Black man approaching a White woman.”

While recording the video, Owens repeatedly refers to the woman as a “Karen” as the woman breaks down in tears in front of the police officers.

“KAREN IS REAL!!!!” Owens’ video caption says on Instagram. “Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is.”

