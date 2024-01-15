‘Terror attack’ in Israel leaves 1 dead, more than a dozen injured, police say

Israeli police say two assailants are in custody Monday following a “terror attack” that has left one person dead and at least 16 others injured in the city of Ra’anana, just north of Tel Aviv.

The vehicle ramming attacks unfolded after an assailant stabbed a woman and carjacked her vehicle, police say. Central District commander Avi Biton later announced that two individuals from the same family in the Hebron area of the West Bank, who worked nearby, were taken into custody.

“I was sure that it was a car accident,” Eden Alfi, a witness to one of the ramming attacks, told the Israeli newspaper Maariv, according to The Jerusalem Post. “Another person was with me, noticed the situation and shouted ‘an attack, an attack’. After that, I saw the terrorist. I saw him stabbing a man around 60 years old. The man fell and the terrorist ran away.”

At least 16 people have been injured in the attacks. One woman who was critically injured later died at a local hospital. Three other people are said to be in serious condition.

“Following an unusual incident currently in Ra’anana, police forces are on the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” Israel Police said in a statement, according to The Jerusalem Post. “The public is asked to be vigilant and obey the police officer’s instructions.”

Images taken at one of the scenes showed a heavily damaged white sedan that appeared to have been driven into a bus stop.

Schools in the area where the attacks happened have been placed on lockdown, The Jerusalem Post reports.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Yonat Friling contributed to this report.