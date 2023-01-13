Tesla driver attacks another vehicle on California highway, video shows

Dashcam footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows an alarming road rage incident on a freeway northeast of Los Angeles.

The confrontation unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway between York and Fletcher Dr. in Glendale, FOX 11 reported.

The video shows the perspective of the driver in the far-left lane. A black Tesla can be seen swerving in front of his vehicle, clipping it. The driver calls 911 as the Tesla vehicle appears to plow ahead.

After a few moments, the Tesla driver slams on his brakes and a masked driver exits the vehicle holding what appears to be a metallic object.

The Tesla driver walks over to the side of the driver in his vehicle and strikes it several times before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

CHINESE POLICE ARREST MAN WHO PLOWED INTO CROWD, KILLING 5 PEOPLE, INJURING OTHERS

The initial driver, who has chosen not to be identified, told KNBC he had turned on his dashboard camera because he had seen the Tesla driver leaving the scene of another collision.

“I figure even if I was scared or whatever, you really got to help people out and do the right thing,” he told the outlet. “Or, at any rate, just be able to supply a license plate number. I would want someone to do that for me.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the California Highway Patrol seeking more information. CHP told NBCLA it had received a report about the road rage incident.