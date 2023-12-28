Tesla robot goes haywire on engineer in Texas factory: ‘Trail of blood’

A Tesla engineer was reportedly a victim of a bloody attack by a robot at a factory near Austin, Texas.

Recent reports revealed a 2021 injury report that claims a robot designed to move aluminum car parts pinned the engineer against a surface and dug its metal claws into his back and arm, according to witnesses who spoke to The Information in a story published last month.

After another worker hit an emergency stop button, the engineer maneuvered his way out of the robot’s grasp, falling a couple of feet down a chute designed to collect scrap aluminum and leaving a trail of blood behind him, one of the witnesses told The Information.

The attack reportedly occurred while the engineer was programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby.

In 2022, the Tesla Texas gigafactory was subject to a federal investigation for failing to pay workers holiday, overtime and other earned wages.

Staff attorney Hannah Alexander of the Workers Defense Project told a local news outlet the unpaid wages range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars.

“For a corporation, a hundred, a thousand or ten thousand is nothing. For a community, that is rent, the groceries for the week, the difference between paying the utilities or not,” Virginia Badillo, a Workers Defense Project board member, said during a press conference last year.

The group filed complaints with the U.S. Labor Department and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), alleging contractors and subcontractors gave some workers fake safety certificates.

“Workers report that when they needed training, they were simply sent PDF files or images of certificates through text or WhatsApp in a matter of days when there’s no conceivable way workers could have even taken the training required,” Alexander told KXAN news.