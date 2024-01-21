Texans’ CJ Stroud on his faith after playoff loss: ‘It’s what I lean on through thick and thin’

C.J. Stroud’s faith was a topic of discussion during the week after a clip of his postgame interview after the Houston Texans’ win over the Cleveland Browns was posted on social media with his comments about his faith and Jesus Christ omitted from the video.

Stroud appeared to be undeterred by the outside noise about his faith. He started his postgame press conference after Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens thanking God. He was then asked about leaning on his faith in tough moments.

“It’s what I lean on through thick and thin,” Stroud told reporters. “I know I’m upset right now, but I’m really just blessed looking back on this year, this opportunity we had today to play in front of millions of people. I’m just really grateful to God on all the opportunities He’s blessed me with.

“I’m just gonna lean on Him and I know that this isn’t the end for me. It’s a lot of more football for me to play, and I’m just excited for that. And I’m super blessed with the guys who I lined up with every week this year. And I’m just really thankful to God on how much he’s brought me from – I can go all the way to when I was a kid to college to Week 1 to now. I’ve grown as a person and as a man of God in a lot of different ways. I’m just really blessed for that.”

Stroud’s faith was brought up in the days ahead of the playoff game as the “Sunday Night Football” X account posted a clip leaving out the quarterback’s comments about Jesus Christ. The post didn’t show the remarks but instead had Stroud talking about his love for the city of Houston.

Stroud is open about his faith.

In November, while Stroud was in the midst of the MVP conversation, he turned his own attention to God.

“For me, it’s a lot of prayer,” Stroud explained. “A lot of knowing that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t handle. I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me and I love Him for that. It’s not about me, it’s about Him and His glory. So I think that’s where it comes from. I think God made me like that.

“I’ve been through a lot. Not only in football but things that made me kind of chill when everything is going crazy. And I thank God for putting that (in) me because that’s something that you need playing in this position – is lead. That defense over there, they didn’t blink even though they were giving up big plays. They knew it would come down to the wire – we knew that, too.”

Stroud explained to Fox News Digital before the NFL Draft last year why he keeps his faith first.

“It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season,” he said in February. “Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith.

“It’s something I’m not perfect in, but I try to work every day to be better, and I definitely think that’s what saved me. If it helps encouraging anybody to help them in their lives, whatever they’re going through, then I’m all for it.”

