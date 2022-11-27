Texans’ Jerry Hughes kicks cooler in frustration as Dolphins dominate

Houston Texans star Jerry Hughes expressed his frustrations with how he and the team were playing on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins were in the middle of drubbing the last-place Texans. After a touchdown, Hughes took out his anger on an unsuspecting Gatorade cooler.

At halftime, the Texans trailed the Dolphins, 30-0.

Tua Tagovailoa was 20 of 34 for 278 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Jeff Wilson Jr. had a rushing touchdown and Durham Smythe had the receiving touchdown for Miami. Xavien Howard recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter and kicker Jason Sanders nailed three field goals.

Hughes came over from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason and has gotten a chance to shine in Lovie Smith’s defense. Entering Sunday’s game, he’s recorded eight sacks and 25 total tackles. It’s the most sacks he’s recorded since 2018 when he was with the Bills.

He played for Buffalo from 2013 to 2021 and spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before that.

Houston’s defense hasn’t been great this season.

The team is 18th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed this season. Houston is 1-8-1 on the year so far.