Texans’ John Metchie III says his faith helped him get back on field after leukemia battle

Wide receiver John Metchie III is back on the field after a battle with leukemia that ended his rookie season with the Houston Texans before it even took off.

One year later, Metchie is focused on helping Houston get back on track, and he said it was his faith that helped him get through it all.

“Especially for my kind of leukemia, which is one of the most curable forms of cancer, but very tough at the beginning,” Metchie said, via ESPN. “I was blessed and very grateful to have one of the most curable forms of cancer. As y’all see, I didn’t lose my hair and a lot of stuff like that.

“So, I was very grateful. I’m very blessed for that. But, at the very beginning of it, when you’re diagnosed, a very tough part, it’s the most critical part. You can only rely on your faith in those situations when you’re faced with your own mortality.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Texans placed Metchie on the non-football injury list last season and were with him every step of the way as he prepared to battle his illness. The diagnosis came months after Metchie dealt with a torn ACL, which he suffered during the SEC championship game against Georgia Dec. 4, 2021.

Though Metchie said it was one of the most curable forms of cancer, he had thoughts of never being able to play football again.

TEXANS’ JOHN METCHIE RETURNS TO PRACTICE FIELD FOR TRAINING CAMP MORE THAN YEAR AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

“I feel like at the beginning stages, of course, you don’t know what’s going to happen or what the future has in store for you,” Metchie explained. “Of course, hope that you can overcome it and play football, but I will probably say the beginning stages. There might have been some doubt.”

Metchie conquered his leukemia and has been on the practice field at training camp vying for a roster spot with the rest of his teammates. He said “gratitude” is what he’s feeling, knowing he has the opportunity to compete in the NFL.

“I think that’s pretty much what the whole moment was like, just gratitude,” he said. “I was really grateful.”

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Metchie’s work ethic and believes he has what it takes to help a passing game that will be under new leadership with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“When it comes time to the season, whenever it is, we want him to be his best,” Ryans said of Metchie. “Whatever it is, whatever role it is for our team, hopefully, he can help us win games.”