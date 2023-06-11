Texas 7-Eleven brawl: Police arrest 5 suspects who allegedly attacked workers on video

Five suspects have been charged in connection with an assault on 7-Eleven employees in Texas after the workers refused to sell a cigar to a minor, authorities said.

Investigators arrested two adults and three juveniles who were allegedly seen on video during the June 3 incident at the 7-Eleven store on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard, the Mesquite Police Department said Friday.

The two adults were identified as 19-year-old Ahliyah Turner, of Garland, and Kiara Beale, a 21-year-old woman from Dallas. Turner was charged with warrants from another agency while Beale was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The three juveniles were charges with two counts of assault, criminal mischief and theft.

The attack was recorded on video after the clerk refused to sell tobacco products to an underage girl, who later returned with several other juveniles, police said.

Video shows some of the suspects jumping over the counter, assaulting the clerk and throwing items at the employee.

When another worker tried to intervene, police said they were assaulted by the group.

Both employees suffered facial injuries after being hit by some of the suspects, but they did not require medical transport to a hospital for treatment.

