Texas airport’s runway shuts down after woman breaches airfield security fence

Houston, Texas, law enforcement authorities arrested a woman Tuesday after she breached the security fence surrounding Bush Intercontinental Airport, reaching the airfield, and causing the flight facility to briefly shut down, including a runway.

Ivori Howard, 22, is accused of gaining access to the airfield of one of the runways at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting through a section of fence located along the perimeter of the major airport.

As a result of Howard’s breach, airport authorities shut down the runway so Houston police and airport operations crews could respond and detain her for trespassing.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that airport officials determined the trespasser was able to go under a portion of the perimeter fence to get to the airfield.

Officials added that the section of fence Howard breached met federal regulations, though they worked with TSA to weld additional infrastructure to prevent further entries.

Harris was ultimately charged with intent to impair or interrupt operation of a critical infrastructure facility.

In a statement to the media station, airport officials said it conducts patrols along the inside and outside the perimeter fence multiple times a day.

The airport also has a surveillance system that gives the security team the ability to detect intrusions.

The staff, airport officials added, is responsible for 10,000 acres, 43 miles of runways and taxiways, 100 miles of roadways and about 30 miles of barbed-wire fence along the perimeter.

“Breaching an airport’s security fence is a state and federal crime, and one that, unfortunately, is not unique to Houston’s airports,” officials said.