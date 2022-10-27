Texas allocates nearly $900M for school safety, border security, COVID response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and other officials on Thursday announced the transfer of $874.6 million to support school safety and border security initiatives.

The funds will be transferred to state agencies and programs for more robust security measures. Among these include $400 million to assist school districts in replacing or upgrading their facilities and implementing other safety measures.

About $15 million will go toward the construction of a new elementary school in Uvalde, where a gunman murdered 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in May. Classes resumed in September, but students were spread out among other local elementary schools because of the pending demolition of Robb.

Gov. Abbott said Texas “continues providing support to the Uvalde community in the aftermath of the tragedy as they rebuild.”

The Texas Military Department will receive $339 million for its continued border security activities related to Operation Lone Star. Other state agencies under Operation Lone Star will receive more than $20 million to help them address the border crisis.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will receive $100 for COVID-19-related expenses, Abbott’s office said in a statement.

Texas lawmakers will consider school safety issues, including additional school safety funding, during the next legislative session, Abbott’s office said.