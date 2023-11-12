Texas A&M expected to fire Jimbo Fisher after nearly 6 seasons: reports

Texas A&M reportedly plans to fire head coach Jimbo Fisher after another year of missing out on the College Football Playoff and finishing well below expectations.

The Aggies moved to 6-4 overall on the season and 4-3 against SEC opponents with a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple reports indicated on Sunday that school officials were planning to meet with Fisher to tell him their decision.

TexasAgs.com first reported the Fisher decision. The school didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fisher took over the head coaching job in 2018 after eight years at Florida State, which yielded the school a national championship. He came in with big expectations as his tenure started with a 9-4 record and a Gator Bowl win.

Fisher. 58, had the top recruiting class for the Aggies in 2022 and was in the top 10 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Fisher’s best year came in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season of 2020, when the team was 9-1 and finished with an Orange Bowl victory and landed at No. 4 in the final rankings.

Texas A&M hadn’t won more than eight games since then, finishing 5-7 last year and 8-4 in 2021.

He signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he joined the Aggies from the Seminoles. Before the 2021 season, he was extended through the 2031 season, which came with a massive buyout clause. He’s expected to walk away with $76 million.

Fisher’s overall record is 128-48.