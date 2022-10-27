Texas A&M football team to discontinue use of Kanye West song after recent antisemitic comments

The Texas A&M football team has taken the field in recent years to Kanye West’s “Power” blaring through the sound system.

But the school announced that tradition will end in response to the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments.

“We’ve reviewed that situation for the last couple of weeks … We’re pivoting away from that song,” athletic director Ross Bjork said Thursday, via TexAgs.com.

The team will now take the field to the Childish Gambino’s “Bonfire,” the same song played when the team returns from the locker room at halftime.

West, now known as Ye, recently made negative comments toward the Jewish community, and the comments have had consequences. The Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced they were cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye’s sports agency.

Ye’s business partners, including Balenciaga and Adidas, have dropped him. JPMorgan Chase also dropped its account with Ye’s fashion company, Yeezy.

The rapper has continued to double down on his comments.

“I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea, so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” Ye said recently.

Brown was named president of Donda Sports upon its inception in February, and both he and Ye attended the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Donald became the first active player to sign with the agency, which handled his brand marketing.

“Power,” often played as a hype-up song, was released in 2010 as the lead single for Ye’s fifth album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.