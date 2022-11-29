Texas authorities hunt for ‘well-dressed’ bank robber who they say walked away with $5,000

Police in Texas are looking for a well-dressed bank robber who they say committed a heist last week.

The dapper thief walked into a Bank of America on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving.

He was wearing a mask and handed the teller a note demanding cash and displayed a firearm, police said. He left with $5,000, authorities said.

Authorities described the alleged thief as a man 60-70 years of age. He was wearing a blue jacket, a white collared shirt, a white hat, prescription sunglasses and khaki pants.