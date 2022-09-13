Texas border officials seize more than 266 pounds of meth at US-Mexico bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas intercepted more than 266 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border last Friday.

Officers with CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) encountered the illicit narcotics at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, located in southern Texas, near McAllen.

Officers discovered the drugs in a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, CBP said in a press release.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which involved the use of nonintrusive inspection systems.

Upon inspection, officers discovered about 266.75 pounds of what they believed to be methamphetamine concealed within the trailer. The estimated street value was more than $2.3 million, CBP said.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case is being investigated by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

No details were provided regarding the identity of the driver or drivers. Fox News has reached out to CBP seeking more information on this incident.