Texas border patrol discovers $402K in liquid meth inside of condom-filled pumpkins

Border patrol officers in Texas recently encountered Halloween decorations in a disguise of their own during an inspection at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

While conducting a second inspection of a car coming from Mexico, field officers discovered $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine inside pumpkins, U.S. Customs and Border Protections said in a news release.

Approximately 136 condoms filled with nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth were stuffed into four pumpkins in the car.

Eagle Pass Port of Entry Acting Director Elizabeth Garduno said frontline officers have seen “just about everything” when it comes to drug smuggling attempts.

“This Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” Garduno said. “[The officers] utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

The car in this attempt, a 2012 Ford Escape, was coming from Mexico through the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge when a Customs and Border Patrol agent referred it for “further inspection.”

CBP said the drugs and the vehicle were seized after the inspection. A driver and a passenger were taken into custody by the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.