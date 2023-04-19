Texas-born princess facing imminent eviction from Rome villa

A Texas-born princess who lives in a Rome villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is facing a court-ordered eviction Thursday, in the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families.

Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter, was still holding out at the Casino dell’Aurora on Wednesday night, awaiting what she expected to be the arrival of Carabinieri police in the morning. With her are her Ukrainain housekeeper Olga, and the housekeeper’s daughter and two young grandchildren who fled Kyiv last year after Russia’s invasion.

In January, Rome Judge Miriam Iappelli instructed Carabinieri police at the Via Veneto station to evict her, accusing the princess of having failed, among other things, to maintain the home in a “good state of conservation” after an exterior wall crumbled. With the warning time now up, the decree calls for police to evict anyone still living there, take possession of the property, change the locks and “dispose of or destroy” any furniture or documents left behind.

The eviction order marked the culmination of a bitter inheritance saga that simultaneously saw the villa, located off the famous Via Veneto, put on the court-ordered auction block last year and assigned a court-appraised value of $533 million. After the minimum bid of $400 million failed to get any takers in the first auction, the price was progressively lowered in a series of successive auctions, with more scheduled until a buyer is found.

The house, built in 1570, has been in the Ludovisi family since the early 1600s. After Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi died in 2018, the villa became the subject of an inheritance dispute between the children from his first marriage and his third wife, the San Antonio, Texas-born Princess Rita, whom he married in 2009.

The children have argued that the home belongs to them, that their grandfather intended them to inherit it and that their late father mismanaged his fortune. They have mounted a multi-pronged legal campaign to get control of the home so it can be sold.

The villa, also known as Villa Ludovisi, is famous for the Caravaggio that graces a tiny room off a spiral staircase on the second floor.

It was commissioned in 1597 by a diplomat and patron of the arts who asked the then-young painter to decorate the ceiling of the small room being used as an alchemy workshop. The 9-foot wide mural, which depicts Jupiter, Pluto and Neptune, is unusual: It’s not a fresco, but rather oil on plaster, and represents the only ceiling mural that Caravaggio is known to have painted.

The American princess previously was married to former U.S. Rep. John Jenrette Jr. of South Carolina.