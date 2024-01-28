Texas-bound ‘Take Our Border Back’ convoy to ‘shed light’ on migrant crisis, ‘send a message’ to leaders

Large groups of concerned Americans are traveling toward the southern border to demand action from the Biden administration to fix the “wide open” flood of illegal migrants.

“Fellow citizens and compatriots … I call on you in the name of liberty, of patriotism and everything dear to the American character to come to our aid with all dispatch,” Pete Chambers, one of the coalition’s commanders, wrote on the “Take Our Border Back” website.

“If this call is neglected, we are determined to sustain ourselves as long as possible and act like soldiers who never forget what is due to our own honor and that of our country,” Chambers wrote.

TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN-BACKED BORDER BILL: ‘RATHER HAVE NO BILL THAN A BAD BILL’

The multi-state convoy is set to begin on Feb. 3, Take Our Border Back wrote in a press release.

The convoy will span cities from Virginia Beach, VA to Eagle Pass, Texas.

The truck gathering will branch off and hold rallies in Arizona, California and Texas, the press release said.

The convoy aims to “send a message” to local, state and federal officials to close the border and deport all illegal immigrants in its plan to “shed light” on open borders.

“Call for immediate action to secure our borders before irreversible serious consequences befall our nation,” the press release said. “All are welcome to participate- peacefully!”

ABBOTT DECLARES TEXAS HAS ‘RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE’ FROM MIGRANT ‘INVASION’ AMID FEUD WITH BIDEN ADMIN

The press release noted that along with shedding light on the “wide open” borders, their aim is to request lawmakers to “uphold” all U.S. Constitutional laws.

The activists also hope to “slow and ultimately stop” drug and human trafficking “associated with open borders.”

The press release said that the convoy reflects the “vibrant American spirit” that unites “We the People.”

“We the People are resolute to stand to send a peaceful, lawful, and clear message to all city, state, and federal politicians and immigration enforcement officials who are enabling tens of thousands of illegal entrants, criminals and known terrorists from over 160 countries worldwide to cross daily into our country along our southern border!” the press release said.

The convoy comes as part of a multi-faceted standoff between Texas and the Biden administration on how to deal with the ongoing border crisis.

TEXAS AGAIN REBUFFS BIDEN ADMIN’S DEMAND FOR ‘FULL ACCESS’ TO DISPUTED BORDER AREA

The Supreme Court this week sided with the administration when it granted an emergency appeal to allow agents to keep cutting border wire set up by Texas after a lower court had blocked such moves. However, Border Patrol currently has “no plans” to remove the wire unless in an emergency, a senior CBP official told Fox on Friday.

The Biden administration has also sued over the Texas law, recently signed by Abbott, that allows state and local law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants. There has been another legal feud over the establishment of buoys by Texas in the Rio Grande.

Abbott has said Texas has a right to “self-defense” against what he says is federal inaction about a migrant “invasion.”

The Biden administration has said that Texas is interfering with the federal enforcement of immigration law.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.