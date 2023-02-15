Texas Brinks security guard shot during Houston mall robbery

An armored car security guard was shot Tuesday at a Houston shopping mall during a robbery.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Willowbrook Mall, FOX Houston reported. A Brinks armored car guard was shot by a suspect, the FBI said.

The guard was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Authorities said the guard was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of the shooting.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brinks.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities have not released any additional information.