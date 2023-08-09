Texas brush fire burns 120 acres, completely destroys apartment building

An uncontained brush fire in Cedar Park, Texas, Tuesday night destroyed an apartment building and damaged two others, according to officials.

The Cedar Park Fire Department received a call of a grass fire near 12820 West Parmer Lane at about 6:15 p.m., and fire crews responded to the four-alarm fire within a minute, the fire chief said at a news conference.

The fire spread an estimated 120 acres and was not contained as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT ARIZONA PLASTIC RECYCLING FACILITY

One apartment building is a total loss while two others suffered damage, the fire chief said. People at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex, Whitestone Landing neighborhood and nearby businesses were evacuated.

One minor was injured in the incident, but no major injuries were reported.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor adjacent areas for spot fires and stopping any forward-progressing brush fires. Texas A&M Forest Services’ bulldozers are creating a containment line around the active brush fire.

CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER CRASHES AFTER MID-AIR COLLISION DURING FIRE RESPONSE, MULTIPLE DEAD

Officials said all available resources are responding to the fire, including multiple response units from Cedar Park and more than 20 state and local agencies. Officials urged people to avoid the area, as well as adjacent roadways, including E. Whitestone Boulevard, West Parmer Lane and surrounding roadways.

The Red Cross is helping people impacted by the fire and is currently establishing shelter operations for those who have been displaced.