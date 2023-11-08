Texas chemical explosion forces shelter-in-place order

An explosion at a chemical plant in Texas on Wednesday has prompted nearby communities to shelter in place as officials work to determine whether any chemicals were released into the air.

The blast happened at Sound Resource Solutions along U.S. Highway 59 in Shepherd. The city in located in San Jacinto County about 60 miles northeast of Houston.

One person suffered first-degree burns to the face and second-degree and third-degree burns to the arms, FOX26 Houston reported, citing a source. The individual was being treated at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

An initial 5-mile shelter-in-place order was reduced to a 1-mile radius after officials assessed the scene, the San Jacinto County of Emergency Management said.

The explosion also forced the evacuation of a nearby private school on FM 1127, emergency officials said.

Photos and video from the scene along show a massive black plume of smoke billowing from the plant.

It was unclear what caused the explosion or what type of chemical was on fire.

Polk County Emergency Management said the plume appeared to be heading toward the Livingston area and recommended that residents along U.S. Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses.

“At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown,” Polk County officials said.

U.S. Highway 59 remained closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B as emergency responders worked at the scene, the Texas Department of Transportation said.