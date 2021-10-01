Texas city's resources strained following Del Rio migrant surge

To assist with processing the 15,000 Haitian migrants that came through Del Rio, Customs and Border Protection built a 100,000 square-foot tent in Laredo, Texas — about 180 miles from Del Rio. Small towns like Del Rio don’t have the resources to process them, so they bus them to mid-sized areas like Laredo. Once they’re processed in Laredo, they’re bused out to even bigger cities like Houston and Dallas. And resources are strained.

