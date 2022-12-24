Texas coach Chris Beard’s fiancee retracts allegations he strangled her

Less than two weeks after Texas coach Chris Beard was arrested for allegedly strangling his fiancee, she walked back her claim.

Randi Trew says there was a “physical struggle” between the two, who live together, and she broke his eyeglasses.

However, she said Beard “did not strangle me.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends and the University of Texas, among others,” Trew said in a statement. “As Chris’ fiancee and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself.

“Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time.”

TEXAS MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH CHRIS BEARD ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGE

Trew initially said Beard bit her and strangled her from behind to the point she couldn’t breathe for several seconds. She told police “he just snapped on me and became super violent,” adding that Beard “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts,” according to a court affidavit.

Beard told police in a separate report that Trew struck him, and he tried to grab her wrists to stop her.

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after he was arrested.

The university said it is reviewing Trew’s statement.

“This matter is the subject of an internal investigation, and the university does not comment on pending investigations,” the school said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.