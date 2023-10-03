Texas congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington, DC

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, D.C., Fox News Digital confirmed.

The longtime Democratic congressman was in the Navy Yard when the incident happened, two sources told Fox News.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police are at the scene at New Jersey Avenue and K Street Southeast, a second source confirmed.

The entire block is closed off.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., was spotted at the location with Cuellar as Capitol Police were processing the scene and appeared to be taking a statement from Cuellar.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.