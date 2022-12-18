Texas cop previously fired for giving ‘feces sandwich’ to homeless man has been fired again

A Texas police officer who in 2016 was fired from his job for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich has been fired again from a different police department.

Matthew Luckhurst was terminated from the San Antonio Police Department in 2016 after placing feces between two slices of bread and giving it to a homeless man.

“It’s a disgrace to the department. It’s a disgrace to the badge. And it’s embarrassing that someone would do something like that, ever do something like that,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at the time.

Luckhurst later started working at another police department in Floresville, Texas.

But on Tuesday, Floresville mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel said he had been fired, citing reports detailing the 2016 incident that had been brought to her attention, KSAT reported.

“Our city manager, Andy Joslin is implementing stricter hiring policies for all city of Floresville employees,” the mayor added. “He is also working with Chief Herrera on the Reserve program.”

After Luckhurst was fired in 2016 following the feces sandwich incident, he won an appeal because of a local government code preventing officers from being disciplined for conduct that occurred more than 180 days ago.

The officer was later given a second indefinite suspension after an investigation into a separate incident in which he allegedly failed to flush feces down a toilet in the women’s restroom at the downtown bike patrol office and spread a “brown tapioca-like substance” on the toilet seat.

Luckhurst accepted responsibility for the toilet incident but claimed it was a prank and apologized.

“In hindsight, it was immature,” he said at a hearing.

He did not, however, win the appeal regarding the toilet incident. The arbitrator assigned to the case ruled that McManus was justified in firing him from the San Antonio Police Department, citing the “egregious nature of Luckhurst’s conduct aimed at women.”