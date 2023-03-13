Texas cops pursue, fatally shoot man who had admitted to sex with 13-year-old girl

A Texas man who admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot by police after a brief chase.

The Hitchcock Police Department said 54-year-old George Alejandro had been under investigation since Feb. 16 for the alleged sexual assault of the child and was about to be served with a warrant last week when he fled from police in an “18-wheeler-type vehicle,” ultimately pulling off into a parking lot and pointing a gun at officers, who fatally shot him, according to a report from KHOU.

Investigators said Alejandro admitted he believed he was in an online relationship with the girl. During a police interview, he told officers he arranged to meet the 13-year-old near her school and took her to a hotel, where he had sex with her.

After concluding the investigation, police charged Alejandro with sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Officers tracked Alejandro to an area of southeast Houston and attempted a traffic stop when he fled the scene, leading to a short chase into a local business parking lot.

Alejandro then exited his vehicle with a gun, which he “raised at officers,” resulting in two Hitchcock police officers firing an unknown amount of shots at him.

Houston Fire Department personnel responding to the scene attempted emergency medical aid on Alejandro and transported him to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office have now taken over the investigation.