Texas couple found shot to death in home, person of interest in custody

A Texas couple was found murdered in their home last week and a relative has been taken into police custody as a person of interest.

Mike Scarlett, 66 and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday in their Joshua, Texas home, Fox Dallas reported.

The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as a person of interest.

Both deaths have been ruled as homicides, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office logs. The person in custody has not yet been charged.

Mike Scarlett, a screenwriter and actor, had a film debuting on Sunday, the news outlet reported. The film “The Cabin” premiered Sunday afternoon at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill as originally planned.

“Everyone was expecting to see him and see his wife and congratulate them,” said Israel Luna, who is the founder of Rack Focus Film Competition. “Like something that’s bigger than me or the competition, because now it’s marked as his last film.”

Scarlett has multiple videos YouTube, including one of him teaching viewers how to play several instruments, the news outlet said.