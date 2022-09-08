Texas deputies arrest 2 in $43K drug bust, including active gang member: authorities

Texas deputies arrested two people, including an active gang member, during a drug bust last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The drug bust happened on Aug. 19 in San Antonio after an organized crime task force executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of Beryl Cove, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the raid, the sheriff’s office said that deputies spotted a woman, later identified as 28-year-old Sahara Martin, fleeing from the back of the residence and throwing two large bags over the fence.

Inside the residence, authorities said they located 45-year-old Jody Martinez, whom they described as an active gang member, along with large quantities of drugs, two handguns and a stolen motorcycle.

The seized drugs included 800 grams of methamphetamine, 26.8 grams of heroin, 28.67 grams of marijuana and 2.06 grams of cocaine.

The estimated value of the drugs was $43,311.50, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Martin and Martinez were charged with multiple drug-related felony offenses. Martin was additionally charged with unlawful possession of metal or body armor, felon in possession of a firearm- and attempt to tamper with evidence with intent to impair.

They were both being held in the Bexar County Jail. Martin was being held on a $130,000 bond, while Martinez’s bond was set at $120,000.