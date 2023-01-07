Texas deputies arrest former school district employee for ‘multiple sexual encounters’ with students

Deputies in Texas have arrested a former school district employee for having “multiple sexual encounters” with a student at the school where the individual was employed.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 25, 2022 it received a report that involved an employee at the Dripping Springs Independent School District and a student, alleging that the employee, a custodian, had several sexual encounters with a student during a period of time, according to FOX 7.

The custodian, Marisol Solis, 21, was arrested on Jan. 5 under charges of trafficking of persons: continuous, which is a first-degree felony.

Dripping Springs ISD said in a statement that Solis was fired on Dec. 16, 2021 and hasn’t been on any campuses within its district since Nov. 29, 2021.

CHICAGO SCHOOLS WATCHDOG FINDS HUNDREDS OF EMPLOYEES GROOMED, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED STUDENTS

“Dripping Springs ISD remains committed to the safety and security of all students and takes prompt and immediate action to partner with law enforcement agencies to investigate and take action when it receives reports involving the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas,” the district said in a statement.

Officials said that additional charges could be added as an investigation is ongoing.

People with any information about the incident are encouraged to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.