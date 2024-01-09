Texas deputies investigate double murder at former judge’s home

Texas deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside the home of a former Williamson County judge.

Police received reports of a shooting at the home on January 8 at around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities said a 911 caller reported the shooting in the 300 block of County Road 317, near the Georgetown city limits, about 40 miles north of Austin, FOX 7 Austin reported.

The home belongs to former Williamson County Judge Burt Carnes.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Carnes and his wife dead inside the home, FOX 7 Austin reported.

A suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Deputies have said there is no threat to the public but are asking people to avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing.

Carnes, the son of an FBI agent, came from a family with many members of Texas law enforcement, including a Texas Ranger, a Border Patrol Agent and a Wilson County sheriff, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

He retired from the 368th District Court in 2013 after serving 24 years on the bench. Reelected six times, Carnes had one of the longest tenures in county history, the report said.

In a 2013 interview, Carnes told the Austin American-Statesman he had decided to be a judge instead of a politician, and that a judge must “follow the law and within the bounds of the law do what you think is right.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.