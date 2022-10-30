Texas deputy hospitalized after alleged speeding drunk driver slams into patrol vehicle

A crash involving an alleged speeding drunk driver put two people, including a deputy, in the hospital in southeast Texas this weekend.

An on-duty Harris County deputy was driving north on Tomball Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when the patrol vehicle was rear-ended, FOX 26 Houston reports.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was not responding to any calls at the time of the accident, the outlet said.

Witnesses said an unidentified man driving a white Mercedes was speeding down the highway before hitting the deputy’s vehicle.

FLORIDA OFFICER PUTS HERSELF BETWEEN SPEEDING DRUNK DRIVER AND RUNNERS IN 10K, DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS

Several bystanders reportedly tried to help the deputy, but the deputy told them to help the other driver, who was described as “extremely intoxicated.”

Harris County Sgt. Bondurant said the deputy was unconscious for a short amount of time after, according to Houston-area outlet KHOU-TV.

The deputy and the other driver were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. Both are expected to be OK.

NORTH CAROLINA TROOPER USES HIS OWN CAR TO STOP SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER

Investigators believe the suspect was traveling over 100 mph when he hit the deputy, KHOU reported.

The deputy did not have lights or sirens on and was driving at about 70 mph when the car was hit.

The sheriff’s office said several charges for driving while intoxicated are pending.