Texas DPS arrests Gulf Cartel operative for alleged human smuggling into US

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an alleged Mexican Gulf Cartel operative on Tuesday on claims that he helped five illegal immigrants cross into the U.S.

Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez shared footage of the arrest on Twitter on Wednesday, which shows a trooper interviewing Jose Juan Eufracio Medina, an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

Olivarez said the DPS brush and drone teams located a smuggler, or coyote, later identified as Medina, who guided a group of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande River.

He also allegedly helped the illegal immigrants scale the border wall with a ladder.

In a video, Medina denied guiding the group of immigrants into the U.S., telling a trooper he wanted the guide, or man he was on the phone with, to cross the border with them.

Medina told the trooper he paid $1,000 to cross into the U.S.

During the interview, Medina said he helped the group by holding a ladder as the illegal immigrants scaled the border wall, so they would not fall, but he insisted he was independent of the group.

When asked why the group followed him, he told the trooper it could be because he was more wise, understanding and capable.

Medina was arrested along with the other five illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.

He ultimately told DPS he was heading to Houston and works for the Gulf Cartel, according to the social media post.