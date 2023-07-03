Texas DPS recover two abandoned young Guatemalan children in Eagle Pass

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers rescued two abandoned migrant children from Guatemala near the Texas border on Monday morning.

The children, ages 8 and 11, were found abandoned at the edge of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, according to a social media post from Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for Texas DPS.

Olivarez said the children told troopers that an adult female left them at the edge of the river in Mexico and told them to cross the river.

He added that minors smuggled across the border are oftentimes exploited and abandoned in dangerous situations.

MIGRANT CHILDREN ABANDONED BY ALLEGED SMUGGLER RESCUED BY TEXAS DPS AMID TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT

Over 900 children have been recovered by Texas DPS personnel during smuggling and trafficking-related events, the spokesperson said.

The rescue comes as waves of migrants continue to cross into the U.S. illegally, often paying human smugglers and trusting them with their lives.

TEXAS DPS ARRESTS GULF CARTEL OPERATIVE FOR ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING INTO US

In the two days before Title 42 expired in May, Border Patrol apprehended more than 10,000 migrants a day, the highest single-day totals ever recorded.

Established in March 2020, Title 42 allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the southern border, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the policy’s end approached, many feared a new migrant wave at the border – even amid an already historic crisis.