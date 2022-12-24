Texas DPS says ‘suspected human smuggling event’ leads to high-speed chase, ‘dangerous’ suspect on the run

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a “suspected human smuggling event” led to a high-speed chase on Saturday, and the suspect is still on the run.

Officials said in a tweet that multiple people ran out of a car in Kinney County and ran into brush following a high speed chase, which a spokesperson for the Texas DPS later confirmed to Fox News Digital is a suspected human smuggling incident.

A Texas DPS trooper “heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the brush area,” according to the tweet, which added that several weapons were seen in the bush.

The suspect and occupants of the car are still at large, and the Texas DPS says they should be considered “to be armed & dangerous.”

People are being encouraged to avoid the area while law enforcement responds to the incident.