Texas elementary school principal arrested after bringing cocaine to school: reports

A Texas elementary school principal has been arrested for allegedly bringing cocaine to campus, according to reports Wednesday.

Jessica Sanchez is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, KTRK-TV first reported. She was arrested after an employee found the drugs in a restroom at Travis Elementary in Baytown, Texas.

“We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate this type of behavior in our schools. Our campuses are a safe haven for students, and we will not have students in unsafe environments,” the Goose Creek Consolidated ISD said in a statement.

Court records cited by the outlet say Sanchez has posted a $5,000 and was expected to be released.

Sanchez’s page on Travis Elementary’s official website has been removed.

GCCISD referred Fox News Digital to the district’s police department, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Officials told KXXV the incident is being reported to the Texas Education Agency’s Division of Investigation. Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency for comment.

Baytown is approximately 30 miles east of Houston.