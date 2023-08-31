Texas girl, 10, arms herself to save mom from assault, police say

A 10-year-old girl from Texas stabbed a man who was attacking her mother, stopping him in his tracks, according to police.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that deputies found a man who had sustained a stab wound to his leg Wednesday at 540 Richcrest Drive in Houston, about six miles southwest of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The man was taken to an area hospital in “fair condition” to treat the wound, per the post.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Gonzalez wrote of the incident. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

Police did not release a motive or further details about the attack.

Neither Gonzalez nor the Harris County Sheriff’s Office could be reached at press time on Thursday.

Management at the Richcrest Apartments complex declined to comment on the reported assault.