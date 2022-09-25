Texas girl, 12, shoots father, self after plotting with friend to murder families: sheriff

A 12-year-old girl from Texas shot her father as part of a plot with her friend to murder their families and run away from home, according to authorities.

The girl and her friend had planned the murder plot for weeks, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said. They had allegedly plotted to kill their families and their pets before fleeing together to Georgia.

But the girl’s friend never went through with the plan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Weatherford, Texas, on Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m.

The girl was found lying in the street with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a handgun lying beneath her. Her father was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Both the girl and her father were flown to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The girl appeared to have shot her father and fled the scene before shooting herself, investigators said.

She was planning to drive to Lufkin, Texas, to pick up her friend and then drive to Georgia.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office has charged the friend with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girls’ motives remain unclear. Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said it does not identify juvenile suspects and will not be releasing the identity of the adult victim in order to protect the children.