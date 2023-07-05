Texas grain elevator collapse traps multiple people: Police

Multiple people were trapped by two collapsed grain elevators in Tynan, Texas, on Tuesday night, authorities say.

Bee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident in a Facebook post. Officials reported that the two grain elevators collapsed on Tuesday evening.

“It was reported several subjects were trapped inside,” Bee County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “At of the time of this press release 2 subjects have been rescued and sent to area hospitals.”

The sheriff’s office asked all residents to avoid the area as first responders work at the scene of the incident.

“All personnel on scene are still actively searching for another individual believe to be still trapped under the debris,” the post added.

According to KIII-TV, one of the grain elevators reportedly ruptured and collapsed onto two semi-trailer trucks.

There is a third victim believed to be trapped under the debris. The status of the victims’ injuries are unknown.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bee County Sheriff’s office for more information, but did not hear back.

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back with us for updates.