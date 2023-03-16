Texas grandma, granddaughter killed in crash involving human smuggler: ‘Enough is enough’

A Texas grandma and her 7-year-old granddaughter were killed Monday in a car crash that involved a human smuggler evading arrest, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed their identities as 71-year-old Maria Tambunga, and Emilia Tambunga, a second-grader at Ozona Elementary School.

Texas DPS says a human smuggler ran a red light during a high-speed chase on eastbound I-10 in Ozona and crashed into their car. Two of the 11 illegal migrants being smuggled in the driver’s 2021 Dodge pickup truck were also killed in the crash. Both were from Mexico.

The driver, 22-year-old Rassian Comer of Louisiana, remains hospitalized in serious condition at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Charges are pending.

“On Monday in Ozona, a grandmother & granddauther were killed after their car was hit during a high-speed migrant chase,” Rep. Tony Gonazles, R-Texas, tweeted Wednesday. “While I am heartbroken, I am also enraged. Enough is enough. Illegal immigration is killing Americans. We need to stop with the rhetoric & deliver solutions.”

Funeral services for Emilia and Maria were held Thursday morning at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.