Texas HS basketball player, brother arrested for allegedly pummeling coach after game

A Texas high school basketball player and his brother were accused of beating up a coach last week after the teen was benched for inappropriate conduct toward an opponent during a game.

Jevin Allen, 17, and his brother Jarrick Allen, 22, were charged with assault on a public servant after allegedly attacking a Willis Independent School District basketball coach after he got back to the school from a game in Conroe, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The coach saw that Jevin Allen and his family were waiting in the parking lot outside of Willis High School after the game was over, according to FOX 26 Houston. The family was reportedly furious with the coach over the benching.

The coach went into the school and noticed the family was still in the parking lot, and as they approached the coach a verbal spat ensued, the station reported.

Jevin Allen allegedly punched the coach in the face and Jarrick Allen also jumped in to continue the assault, police said. Another coach and bystanders attempted to break up the melee. Once the altercation was over, both suspects allegedly fled the scene.

The two were later arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Jail. They were released on $23,000 bonds each. Jevin Allen is no longer enrolled at the school, officials told KHOU-TV.

“The investigation is ongoing, but we did determine that the student’s address was no longer valid, so he has been withdrawn from the district. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will not tolerate this behavior from students,” the district said in a statement.

The coach is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

Willis is located about 51 miles north of Houston.

