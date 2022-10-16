Texas human trafficking crash leaves two migrants dead, a dozen others injured

A suspected human trafficker carrying 14 migrants in a pickup truck crashed during a police chase in South Texas, leaving two migrants dead and 12 injured, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fatal wreck happened in Brooks County, which is about 60 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pictures released by Texas DPS show a white pickup truck upside down off the roadway after rolling over.

The 14 migrants who were in the vehicle were from Mexico and Guatemala. The driver was able to flee the scene, according to Texas DPS.

EL PASO SHELTERS PUSHED TO BRINK BY MIGRANT CRISIS: ‘THERE’S A STORM COMING’

The two deaths add to the nearly 800 migrants who have died while crossing the border this year, a new record high, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Three migrants died in a wreck involving human smuggling earlier this month in Kinney County.

Last month, a 17-year-old girl who allegedly smuggling nine migrants from Mexico crashed in downtown Uvalde, leaving three people dead.