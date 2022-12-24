Texas judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test

A Texas judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman.

The woman, who claims that Jones is her biological father, dropped a prior case against Jones in April, which sought to void a previous agreement between her mother and Jones that the woman claims was made two years after her birth.

The judge ordered genetic testing for Jones on Thursday after Alexandra Davis filed a paternity case in April.

TITANS-TEXANS KICKOFF PUSHED BACK ONE HOUR DUE TO POWER OUTAGES IN THE CITY

Andrew Bergman, one of the lawyers representing Davis, confirmed the decision by the judge, according to the Associated Press.

The settlement that Davis sought to void had been agreed to in 1998 and stated that Jones would support Davis and her mother financially as long as they did not publicly state that Jones was Alexandra’s father.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That settlement reportedly called for Davis to receive “certain monthly, annual and special funding” until she was 21.

Jones has denied being the father of Alexandra.

Jones is the team president and general manager of the Cowboys and has been married since 1963. He has three children with his wife, Gene, all of whom work for the organization.

Fox News Digital has contacted the Dallas Cowboys and a lawyer representing Davis for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.