Texas man accused of attempting to kidnap victim at a Target store: police

Texas authorities have identified the suspect that they believe tried to kidnap a woman at a Target in Magnolia last week.

Magnolia resident Jose Luis Contreras, 22, was charged with attempted kidnapping. He was arrested at a restaurant in Conroe on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The suspect was transported to Montgomery County Jail, where he was held with no bond pending a hearing.

According to KPRC, the 18-year-old victim was getting into her car when Contreras grabbed her and tried to move her into his vehicle. She managed to escape, prompting the suspect to flee the scene in a gray car.

Authorities said Contreras will wear an ankle monitor due to the seriousness of the charge.

“In addition to arraignment, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has requested Contreras have an ankle monitor if released on bond due to the seriousness of the allegations against him,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Rand Henderson thanked county authorities who helped identify Contreras, along with community members who assisted with the investigation.

“Today is a reminder that when we stand united, we can achieve remarkable things,” Henderson said in a statement. “Let this be a testament to the strength and resilience of our community.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.