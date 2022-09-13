Texas man accused of killing 13-year-old girl in drunk driving crash had previous DWI: Report

A Texas man who was arrested Friday in relation to a DWI crash that killed a 13-year-old girl had recently been convicted of another DWI, according to a local report.

Jeremy Spencer, 30, of Frisco, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Police in Garland, Texas, responded to a crash on Castle Drive near Toler Road at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined a black Dodge pickup truck, driven by a male driver, was headed northbound on Castle Drive when it crossed the center median and collided head-on with a gray SUV traveling southbound, then caught fire.

Multiple occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition while a 13-year-old female named Brooklyn Moran was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black Dodge pickup truck – later identified as Spencer – remained on the scene, Garland police said. An investigation led officers to believe Spencer was impaired. He was arrested and later transported to the hospital for his injuries.

FOX 4 reports that Spencer was convicted of DWI within the last year. Records cited by the outlet showed he had a blood alcohol content exceeding the legal limit. He was later sentenced to 30 days of jail time and probation.